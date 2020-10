(WFRV) – Halloween can be a tough time for those with food allergies. But, thanks to the Teal Pumpkin Project safe treats are always in season.

In our area, Team Delly is organizing a Teal Pumpkin to-go event on October 18th.

It’s happening from noon until 2:00 pm at St. Mary Elementary School, in Menasha.

Make sure you message Team Delly on Facebook, to help them plan for how many treats they should make.