Team Delly Teal Pumpkin Party – Sun. Oct. 20th in Menasha

(WFRV) – A teal pumpkin on a front porch means it’s a safe place for trick-or-treaters with food allergies.

There’s a teal pumpkin party this Sunday, October 20th from 1 – 3 pm at St. Mary Elementary School at 540 2nd Street in Menasha.

This event is free and open to all. Come and dance, decorate your own teal pumpkin and play games, dress up in your Halloween costume and celebrate safety.

For more details, head to their Facebook event page.

To add your home to the interactive map or to plan your trick-or-treating route, click here.