(WFRV) – Halloween can be a tough time for families with food allergies, so food allergy ambassador Delly and her mom Kara stopped by Local 5 Live with some inclusive ideas through the Teal Pumpkin Project.

The Teal Bucket Event is October 23 from 1 – 3 pm at St. Mary’s Parish, 528 2nd Street in Menasha. For details and to register, head to their Facebook page.

Sign up for map updates here.