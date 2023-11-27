(WFRV)- Cellcom recently rolled out a new look and tagline reminding the community they offer “Technology with a Heartbeat”.

Cellcom has been in business since 1987 and their roots date back to 1910, when they began providing landline phone service in Pulaski. Even back then, it wasn’t about the product, it was about the connection and making life simpler. For more than 100 years, Cellcom has been keeping customers at the center of everything they do.

In this segment, Cellcom CEO Brighid Riordan discusses why community, innovation, and change are cornerstones of Cellcom.

Their Black Friday deals are going on through the rest of the month.

For more information, head to cellcom.com.