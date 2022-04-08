(WFRV) – Get ready to punt, pass, and kick.

Football is in town this weekend, but you can play sitting down. Nate from the Tundra Bowl stopped by Local 5 Live with details on Tecmo Bowl plus the prizes and how it benefits a good cause.

Details from tundrabowl.com:

TUNDRA BOWL IX – APRIL 9TH!

Tundra Bowl IX is happening April 9, 2022! Tundra Bowl Weekend is April 8-9, and includes 2v2 Tecmo and Tecmo: Twist of Fate tournaments on Friday night, with Tundra Bowl IX happening on Saturday.



Doors will open at 10AM, and the tourney starts at 11AM at The Watering Hole in Green Bay, WI. Registration varies depending on event, but all paid entries to Tundra Bowl include includes a Tundra Bowl T-Shirt and entry to win fabulous prizes!!

​Make sure to complete your registration with PayPal to lock down your spot at Tundra Bowl IX! We also will accept walk-ins on the day of the event! We again will be capping the player pool at 128 participants. Last year, we gave away OVER $5,000 in cash and prizes at the tournament!



​We hope you all are able to make arrangements for travel, and get time off of work to come on out and play the greatest sports game of all-time. Get registered HERE!



Thanks for your continued support – stay tuned to our Facebook page and Twitter account for the latest updates!