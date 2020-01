(WFRV) – There’s a Super Bowl happening this weekend that anyone can play in, the Tundra Bowl VII, Tecmo Superbowl Tournament.

It’s at the Watering Hole in Green Bay and there’s still time to register, just go to tundrabowl.com for more info.

It’s tonight at 6pm, and Saturday at 11 am.

You can also get more information on their Facebook event page.