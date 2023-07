(WFRV)- Ever wonder how hard it is to drive a bus? You can find out tomorrow with Lamers.

Lamers is hosting a job fair tomorrow July 12th from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. This is happening at all Lamers locations.

Part of the job fair is getting to test drive a school bus. You can apply to be a school bus driver as well.

If hired, Lamers will give you the training you need for a CDL. You will then be on your way to drive the bus.

For more information head to golamers.com/job-fair-2023..