Texas Roadhouse Free Lunch Fundraiser benefits American Cancer Society

Local 5 Live

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WFRV) – Enjoy a delicious lunch and help a great cause while you’re there. This week, American Cancer Society and Texas Roadhouse join for a free lunch fundraiser.  

Heather with the American Cancer Society and Jason from Texas Roadhouse with details on this year’s event.

Details on the event:

Fundraisers like this one ensure the American Cancer Society can continue to save lives, celebrate lives & lead the fight for a world without cancer.
100% of the donations will support the American Cancer Society!
Please generously tip!
Ca$h For A Cure
(Cash, Checks and Credit Cards Accepted)
LUNCH INCLUDES:
• Pulled Pork Sandwich
• Applesauce
• Fries
• Soda/Water *12.50 value
Can’t stay for lunch?
Carry-Out orders are welcome and delivery available with donations of $150 or more!
To place an order contact: heather.vanvonderen@cancer.org

The free lunch fundraiser is Thursday, September 23. Just head to Texas Roadhouse anytime between 11 am – 2 pm. It includes the following locations:

2375 S. Oneida Street
Green Bay

3910 W. College Avenue
Appleton

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Bostick on next chapter

Bostick on time in Green Bay

Bostick on mental health

Bostick on 2014 NFC Championship Game

Bostick on Aaron Rodgers speaking out about mental health

Bostick on coaching youth football