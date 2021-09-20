Texas Roadhouse Free Lunch Fundraiser benefits American Cancer Society

(WFRV) – Enjoy a delicious lunch and help a great cause while you’re there. This week, American Cancer Society and Texas Roadhouse join for a free lunch fundraiser.

Heather with the American Cancer Society and Jason from Texas Roadhouse with details on this year’s event.

Details on the event:

Fundraisers like this one ensure the American Cancer Society can continue to save lives, celebrate lives & lead the fight for a world without cancer.

100% of the donations will support the American Cancer Society!

Please generously tip!

Ca$h For A Cure

(Cash, Checks and Credit Cards Accepted)

LUNCH INCLUDES:

• Pulled Pork Sandwich

• Applesauce

• Fries

• Soda/Water *12.50 value

Can’t stay for lunch?

Carry-Out orders are welcome and delivery available with donations of $150 or more!

To place an order contact: heather.vanvonderen@cancer.org

The free lunch fundraiser is Thursday, September 23. Just head to Texas Roadhouse anytime between 11 am – 2 pm. It includes the following locations:

2375 S. Oneida Street

Green Bay

3910 W. College Avenue

Appleton