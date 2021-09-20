Texas Roadhouse Free Lunch Fundraiser benefits American Cancer Society

(WFRV) – Enjoy a delicious lunch and help a great cause while you’re there. This week, American Cancer Society and Texas Roadhouse join for a free lunch fundraiser.
Heather with the American Cancer Society and Jason from Texas Roadhouse with details on this year’s event.
Details on the event:
Fundraisers like this one ensure the American Cancer Society can continue to save lives, celebrate lives & lead the fight for a world without cancer.
100% of the donations will support the American Cancer Society!
Please generously tip!
Ca$h For A Cure
(Cash, Checks and Credit Cards Accepted)
LUNCH INCLUDES:
• Pulled Pork Sandwich
• Applesauce
• Fries
• Soda/Water *12.50 value
Can’t stay for lunch?
Carry-Out orders are welcome and delivery available with donations of $150 or more!
To place an order contact: heather.vanvonderen@cancer.org
The free lunch fundraiser is Thursday, September 23. Just head to Texas Roadhouse anytime between 11 am – 2 pm. It includes the following locations:
2375 S. Oneida Street
Green Bay
3910 W. College Avenue
Appleton