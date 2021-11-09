Thanksgiving catering plus the Pumpkin Spice Shake from Parker John’s

(WFRV) – You’ve seen loaded Bloody Mary’s that make a meal, today Local 5 Live gets a look at a drink that makes a dessert.

The Pumpkin Spice Shake from Parker John’s comes with a piece of pie on top and don’t forget, they can help you serve up a delicious holiday meal with their smoked turkey.

Parker John’s Green Bay location is at 2851 S. Oneida. They also have locations in Kiel, Menasha, and Sheboygan. Find the one nearest you and see the menu online at parkerjohns.com or find them on Facebook.

