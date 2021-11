(WFRV) – Make room for some education at your Thanksgiving table because when you pass the cranberries, you can pass along knowledge.

Abigail Martin shares a fun activity you can try thanks to the Farm Wisconsin Discovery Center.

The Farm Wisconsin Discovery Center is located at 7001 Gass Lake Road in Manitowoc. They are open Thursday, Friday, and Saturday.

Start planning your AG adventure at farmwisconsin.org.