(WFRV) – Bowling, food, and fun in the valley has been going strong for 20 years.

Chad and Sarah with the 10th Frame give viewers details on their 20th anniversary party happening this weekend.

The celebration includes food trucks, live music, food, and drinks all day long. It starts Saturday at 11 am, they are located at 618 W. Wisconsin Avenue in Appleton. There is no cover charge at this event.

