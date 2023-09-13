(WFRV)- It is almost time to get stomping for the 21st annual Wet Whistle Wine Festival.

Enjoy various fun activities like Wine Tasting, Live Music, and more. You can enter to be one of the participants in the Grape Stomps competition. Smash your feet to get as much wine out as possible.

The Wet Whistle Wine Festival runs Friday (9/15) through Saturday (9/16). Admission is free on Friday and only $10 on Saturday.

FRIDAY, 5 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Free admission. Under 21 must be accompanied by an adult.

Live Music: Big Mouth & The Power Tool Horns

SATURDAY, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

$10 Admission. Children under 12 FREE. Under 21 must be accompanied by an adult.

Admission includes:

Live Music:

10 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., Dr. Bombay

2 p.m. – 6 p.m., Conscious Pilot

Celebrity Stomp Off: 11AM & 11:20AM

Grape Stomp Heats: 12:20 p.m., 1:30 p.m. & 3 p.m.

Grand Grape Stomp Off: 4:30 p.m.

Outside of Admission Gates:

Wine Tastings ~ Inside von Stiehl Winery: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Winery Hours: 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Winery Tours: 11 a.m., 1 p.m., & 3 p.m.

For more information, head to vonstiehl.com.