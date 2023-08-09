(WFRV)- The Shawano Folk Music Festival turns 45 this year. This great festival will bring folk music to Shawano from August 11th through the 13th.

Enjoy great bands like the Crystal River trio. Along with the great bands, you can enjoy the great sites with the trees behind the band.

The Shawano Folk Music Festival will be held at Mielke Park and Mielke Arts Center. You will find them at N5649 North Airport Road in Shawano.

For more information about the festival, head to shawanofestival.org. For more information about Crystal River Trio, head to crystalrivertrio.com.