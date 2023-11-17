(WFRV)- The Green Bay & De Pere Antiquarian Society kicks off its Antique Show and Sale.

For 66 years, the Antiquarians have funded grants for the restoration and acquisition of local historical artifacts and have donated sizable contributions to museum projects throughout Brown County through this event.

The Green Bay & De Pere Antiquarian Society Antique Show and Sale runs today(11/17) from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and tomorrow (11/18) from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Rock Garden Conference Center in Green Bay.

For more information, click on this link.