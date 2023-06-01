(WFRV)- The Appleton Farm Market is coming back this Saturday, June 3rd.

Experience the area’s largest Farm Market with more than 150 vendors selling fresh produce and flowers, exotic meats and cheeses, your choice of bread and baked goods, specialty foods, and handcrafted items along with live music.

Full Circle Community Farm will be there. They offer all sorts of fruits and vegetables. They also are involved in SLO Farmers Co-op, a cooperative of farmers in Northeast Wisconsin that pool their resources and high-quality organic produce to offer an improved CSA Farm Box.

For more information on the Appleton Farm Market head to appletondowntown.org.

And For more information about Full Circle Community Farm head to fullcircle.farm.