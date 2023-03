(WFRV) – They are serving up scratch baked goods and artisan breads plus a drink menu that is curated from all over Wisconsin.

Sam and Kayla Dowd stopped by Local 5 Live with a look at what’s available at The Bakery Bar in Kewaunee.

Stop in and see them at 408 Milwaukee Street, lower in Kewaunee. For menu specials, follow them on Facebook.