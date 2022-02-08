The Belles opening up for JoJo Siwa tonight at the Resch Center in Green Bay

Local 5 Live

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WFRV) – Local 5 Live welcomed The Belles to Green Bay. Catch them live tonight opening up for JoJo Siwa.

Details from reschcomplex.com:

Don’t miss Nickelodeon JoJo Siwa perform with support by The Belles for the first time EVER in Green Bay! Ride along in the day to day of JoJo’s world! #D.R.E.A.M.TheTOUR

RESCH CENTER, GREEN BAY, WI

TICKET PRICES

$69.50, $49.50, $39.50

This event has a 6 ticket limit per transaction.

*Please note, prices are subject to change at the discretion of the tour promoter.

BUY TICKETS

GET DIRECTIONS

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Fox Valley Lutheran wins in thrilling fashion

UWGB WBB wins sixth straight

Sports Xtra: Wisconsin Herd look to bounce back after losing 4 straight

Sports Xtra: Freedom's John Miron discusses Hall of Fame induction, Irish season

5th-ranked UW-Oshkosh handles Stout at home

Green Bay women smother Robert Morris for fifth straight win