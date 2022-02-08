The Belles opening up for JoJo Siwa tonight at the Resch Center in Green Bay

(WFRV) – Local 5 Live welcomed The Belles to Green Bay. Catch them live tonight opening up for JoJo Siwa.
Details from reschcomplex.com:
Don’t miss Nickelodeon JoJo Siwa perform with support by The Belles for the first time EVER in Green Bay! Ride along in the day to day of JoJo’s world! #D.R.E.A.M.TheTOUR
RESCH CENTER, GREEN BAY, WI
TICKET PRICES
$69.50, $49.50, $39.50
This event has a 6 ticket limit per transaction.
*Please note, prices are subject to change at the discretion of the tour promoter.