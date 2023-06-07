(WFRV)- The Bellin Run is closer than ever, but this year they added a 5K race along with their traditional 10K race. This exciting addition means that more people can be in the race this year.

Join Bellin at Astor Park at 6 p.m. this Friday (June 9th) for their Bellin Run Race Expo. There will be activities for the kiddos, food, and vendors.

If you are looking to volunteer for anything, Bellin has you covered there too. They need volunteers for the run on Saturday, June 10th.

For more information or to sign up for the Bellin Run head to bellinrun.com.