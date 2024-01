(WFRV)- They have a diverse farm that is veteran owned and certified Homegrown by Heroes.

In this segment, Jackie, Ryan, Alaina, and Emelia Sullivan from Sullivan Family Farm discuss why making local meats, vegetables, and more is important to the community and the health benefits of lamb.

You will find the self serve farm stand at 7725 County Road R in Manitowoc.

For more information, head to sullivanfamilyfarm.org.