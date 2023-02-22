(WFRV) – The countdown to the best cheese is on.

The winner of this year’s U.S. Championship Cheese Contest will be crowned at 2:00 pm today and Local 5 Live was there with a look around at this year’s categories in addition to cheese: butter, yogurt, and dry dairy ingredients.

The event is happening today until 3 pm.

Details from reschcomplex.com:

FEBRUARY 21 – 22, 2023

9:00 am – 3:00 pm

2023 U.S. CHAMPIONSHIP CHEESE CONTEST

EVENT DESCRIPTION

2023 marks the 21st biennial United States Championship Cheese Contest®, the nation’s most respected and honored cheese and butter competition, hosted by the Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association! Dairy processors from across the nation send their best cheese, butter, yogurt, and dry dairy ingredients to the contest for expert technical evaluation and to compete for prestigious awards in 118 classes.