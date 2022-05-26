(WFRV) – It’s the return from the afterlife of four talented singers who will be “Forever Plaid”, it’s the latest production from Birder Players.

Alicia Birder along with some performers stopped by Local 5 Live with details.

Details from birderonbroadway.org:

JUNE 2, 3, 7, 8, 9, 10: 7:30PM

JUNE 4, 5, 11: 2:00PM

Birder Players presents “Forever Plaid.” Once upon a time, there were four guys (Sparky, Smudge, Jinx and Frankie) who discovered that they shared a love for music and then got together to become their idols – The Four Freshman, The Hi-Lo’s and The Crew Cuts. Rehearsing in the basement of Smudge’s family’s plumbing supply company, they became “Forever Plaid”. On the way to their first big gig, the “Plaids” are broadsided by a school bus and killed instantly. It is at the moment when their careers and lives end that the story of Forever Plaid begins….

Birder on Broadway is located at 123 S. Broadway in De Pere.