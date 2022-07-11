(WFRV) – It’s a fairy tale adventure that teaches a lesson with a laugh.

Shrek the Musical takes the stage this week thanks to The Birder Players. Local 5 Live gets a preview.

Details from birderonbroadway.org:

JULY 14, 15, 16, 19, 20, 21, 22, 23: 7:30PM

JULY 17, 24: 2:00PM

Birder Players presents “Shrek, The Musical.” Based on the Oscar-winning DreamWorks Animation film, Shrek The Musical is a Tony Award-winning fairy tale adventure, featuring all new songs from Jeanine Tesori (Thoroughly Modern Millie; Caroline, or Change) and a sidesplitting book by David Lindsay-Abaire. Shrek brings all the beloved characters you know from the film to life on stage and proves there’s more to the story than meets the ears. “Once upon a time, there was a little ogre named Shrek….” And thus begins the tale of an unlikely hero who finds himself on a life-changing journey alongside a wisecracking Donkey and a feisty princess who resists her rescue. Throw in a short-tempered bad guy, a cookie with an attitude and over a dozen other fairy tale misfits, and you’ve got the kind of mess that calls for a real hero. Luckily, there’s one on hand… and his name is Shrek.

PURCHASE TICKETS HERE