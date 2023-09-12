(WFRV) – Looking for some new blinds? Well, The Blind Guy of Wisconsin stopped by Local 5 Live to explain his process and why lighting is important.

Philip Lemay with the Blind Guy of Wisconsin says that lighting is extremely important to why he brings his products to people’s homes. He wants to show exactly what people are getting and the differences in the look of the fabric based on lighting.

No matter what the color is chosen, the back is already white. Philip said that the outside of the house is going to be seamless as all will be the same.

When doing home visits, Philip says that he will show the different products and books of fabrics and colors. He will get a quote on the spot after measuring the windows and his consults are always free.

Philip also said he does the installs himself and does not use sub-contractors.

