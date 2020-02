(WFRV) – The Calvary Players’ production of “The Sound of Music” gives you a chance to catch a local production of a classic musical.

“The Sound of Music” is playing at the following dates/times:

February 28, 29 @ 7 pm

March 5, 6, 7 @ 7 pm

March 1, 8 @ 2 pm

Location is at 1301 South Ridge Road in Green Bay. For more information including tickets,

Tickets will also be available at the door.