(WFRV) – The Chantelles are a popular local choir and tomorrow they are having their annual holiday concert.

The Chantelles’ “Sing a Glad Noel” is Saturday, December 14 from 2 – 4 pm at New Hope Presbyterian Church, 2401 Deckner Avenue in Green Bay.

Cost of admission is food items or monetary donation.

For more information, head to their Facebook event page.