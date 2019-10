(WFRV) – Kick off the season with “The Christmas Fest”.

It’s a free, child-friendly Christmas festival, with cookies to decorate, crafts to make, hot chocolate to drink and so much more!

The Christmas Fest is Saturday, November 30th from 11 am – 5 pm at Pamperin Park, 2801 County Road RK in Green Bay.

For more information, head to thechristmasfest.com.