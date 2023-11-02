(WFRV)- The Classic Crooners take the stage on Saturday, November 4th, for Fox Cities Sings.

In these segments, Major Jeff Russell and Kristal Knudtson from the Salvation Army Fox Cities discuss how listening to classic artists can supply meals for the community.

The Salvation Army is located at 1525 North Appleton Road in Menasha. They will have a silent auction and hors d’oeuvres from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. The performance will start at 5 p.m.

You know it is holiday time when you hear the Salvation Army Bells ring. Help raise money for the Salvation Army by grabbing the bells when you see a kettle without a ringer.

For more tickets to Classic Crooners, click on this link.