The Cottages Assisted Living and Memory Care: Holding walk-in interviews tomorrow

(WFRV) – If it’s time for one of your loved ones to make a move to assisted living or perhaps it’s a field you’d like to work in, Tom from The Cottages visited Local 5 Live with details on how you can join the team and what services they offer their residents.

The Cottages Assisted Living and Memory Care have locations in Shawano, Oconto Falls, and Marinette. Reach out to them at 715-201-6556, online at thecottagescare.com and on Facebook.

Walk-in interviews are being held January 28 from 1 – 4 pm.

