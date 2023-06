(WFRV)- To celebrate Pride Month, Terra Verde is introducing a coffee blend for all people.

Human’s Blend is meant to be a coffee for all to enjoy. With milk chocolate, brown sugar, and citrusy tastes, Terra Verde made coffee that anyone can enjoy. It’s good for any situation from drinking it for energy in the morning to hanging with friends.

Terra Verde is found at 507 North Madison Street in Chilton.

For more information head to terraverdecoffee.com.