(WFRV)- THE Dispensary is passionate about helping local veterans, as the owner himself served.

One way they do that is through the Hemp4Heros program. In addition to helping veterans find the best products to use, THE Dispensary works with them on possible careers in the cannabis industry.

For any customer, THE Dispensary works to educate people, so they can make an informed shopping decision.

THE Dispensary is located at 2246 University Avenue and 2247 Ullmer Court in Green Bay. They also have locations in the Fox Valley and all over Wisconsin.

Be sure to mark your calendar for something new, THE Dispensary is hosting a Car Show on September 23rd. It is called “Duck Cancer”. You can learn more on the Facebook event page –https://fb.me/e/WQ50nkZa

For more information about THE Dispensary head to thed8dispensary.com. For more information about Hemp 4 Heros head to h4hwi.com.