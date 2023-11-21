(WFRV)- In just a few hours, the largest nighttime parade in the Midwest hits the streets.

In this segment, Eric Stadler from the Downtown Appleton Christmas Parade discusses last-second changes to floats and gifts you can get when you shop in Downtown Appleton before the parade.

The Appleton Christmas Parade is tonight(11/21) at 7 p.m. If you can’t make it to the parade, watch it live on Local 5. It will also rebroadcast November 23rd (1 p.m.), 25th (11 a.m.), and December 25th (4 p.m.).

For more information, head to appleton.org.