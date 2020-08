(WFRV) – It’s a chance to brighten the day of thousands of local seniors and raise money for the Alzheimer’s Association.

Cari with The Drive to End Alzheimer’s spoke with Local 5 Live with details.

The Drive to End Alzheimer’s is Sunday, August 30 from 10 am – 2 pm. The car cruise starts at 10:30 am (meet at 10 am) with lunch to follow at The Automobile Gallery.

For event details, head to theautomobilegallery.org/event and learn more about the mission of the Alzheimer’s Association at alz.org.