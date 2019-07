(WFRV) – The EAA AirVenture is just around the corner and you can experience what becomes the world’s busiest airport through a unique perspective: the runway.

The EAA AirVenture Runway 5K takes place Saturday, July 27th at 7 am, located on the grounds of EAA AirVenture Oshkosh.

Registration and additional details can be found at https://www.eaa.org/en/airventure/features-and-attractions/special-events/runway-5k-run-walk