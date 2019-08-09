The F.R.E.S.H. Project’s annual fundraiser: Scrabble(r) 5K Fun Walk/Run, Sat., Aug. 10th

(WFRV) – The F.R.E.SH. Project works to make produce available to everyone in the community including “food deserts”- areas in Shawano County with low household income and limited access to food.

Tomorrow, Sat., Aug. 10th, you can help this wonderful organization by participating in their 1st annual Scrabble(r) 5K Fun Walk/Run.

The event starts at 9 am (registration at 8 am) at Franklin Park, 235 S. Washington Street.

For all of the details, head to their Facebook event page.

For more information on The Fresh Project, head to their website.