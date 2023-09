(WFRV)- Enjoy the fall colors at the Green Bay Botanical Garden during their Fall Family Festival.

Play games, make crafts, enjoy family-friendly entertainment, and more at this free fall event. Help celebrate their Oneida connections with demonstrations by Oneida artists, performances by adult Smoke Dancers, and more.

The Fall Family Festival is Sunday, October 1st, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information, head to gbbg.org.