(WFRV) – It’s a beautiful holiday display and it has pulled into the National Railroad Museum.

Local 5 Live gives viewers a preview of how you can see more than 50 uniquely decorated Christmas trees, all set amongst the historical trains of the National Railroad Museum.

Details from nationalrrmuseum.org:

November 17 – December 31, 2022

PLEASE CLICK HERE TO PURCHASE TICKETS (THE EVENT IS INCLUDED WITH DAILY ADMISSION)

The Festival of Trees, featuring dozens of uniquely decorated trees prominently displayed among our historic locomotives and exhibits, enchants more than 20,000 visitors each holiday season. This year our Festival of Trees runs from November 17 through December 31.

We are grateful for all of the businesses and organizations that have provided tree sponsorships. Their support is instrumental in helping grow the Museum and our educational mission.

Please note that the Museum is closed on Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and New Year’s Eve (closes at 2 p.m.) during the Festival of Trees experience. The Museum also closes earlier on days that The Polar Express Train Ride is scheduled in November and December.