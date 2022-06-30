(WFRV) – Four legendary performers are back with an all-new show and it will only be in Wisconsin at The Grand in Oshkosh.

Kaley Ann Voorhees from The Four Phantoms in concert visited Local 5 Live along with President and CEO of The Grand, Joe Ferlo with details on the new show.

The Four Phantoms will be at The Grand in October. The first two days are the current show – celebrating the iconic music of Broadway and more. Then on October 29, the audience will be treated to a brand new show.

Reserve your seats at thegrandoshkosh.org.

Four legendary performers, each whom has portrayed the title role in Andrew Lloyd Webber’s The Phantom of the Opera, return to Wisconsin October 27-29 at The Grand Oshkosh. The three-performance run includes a Gala World Premiere on Saturday, October 29.

This performance run will be the only time The Four Phantoms In Concert will appear in Wisconsin during the 2022-2023 performance season.

On October 27-28 The Grand presents the current touring show, which was last performed at The Grand Oshkosh in 2019 and features solo and group numbers celebrating the iconic music of Broadway and more, as well as a stunning finale paying tribute to The Phantom of The Opera. The weekend will conclude with the Gala World Premiere on October 29 at 8:00 p.m. featuring a two-act performance with additional new material.

The Four Phantoms In Concert features an extraordinary quartet of performers, including Brent Barrett, John Cudia, Franc D’Ambrosio, and Ciarán Sheehan under the Music Supervision of two-time Grammy Award-winner David Caddick and Music Direction of Ryan Shirar.

“I remember the first time walking onto the Grand stage with Joe Ferlo,” said Four Phantoms In Concert founding member Franc D’Ambrosio. “I was in Oshkosh to perform my solo show for the first time at the Grand. As I walked onto the stage, I immediately realized what a treasure this theater is and called our producer, while standing on stage with Joe Ferlo, about bringing the Four Phantoms to perform.”

Affectionately known as the “Iron Man of the Mask”, D’Ambrosio held the title of “The World’s Longest-Running Phantom” for more than a decade after bringing over five million theatregoers to their feet in a six-and-a-half-year run.

“Franc’s call was a surprise, to say the least,” said The Four Phantoms In Concert Producer Lee Tofanelli. “As the show was built for venues of 2,000-3,000 seats, it would turn out to be quite an endeavor to scale the show for 600 seats without losing any of the lighting and sound elements. But with total cooperation from Joe and his staff, and support from the Grand’s Board, 18-months later the Four Phantoms performed at the Grand for three sold out shows. Now, four years later into a yearly three-night residency, we will be unveiling our new show for the first time.”

“It’s a stunning and humbling relationship we have with The Four Phantoms In Concert organization,” said The Grand Oshkosh Director Joseph Ferlo. “To have a world-class organization take a show that’s made for a large performing arts center, and modify—not scale back—for our jewel box theatre, is pretty much unheard of in this business. For us to have an ongoing relationship, an annual residency, Wisconsin exclusivity, and now, the premiere of a new show, right here at The Grand, is a tremendous source of pride.”

Priority seating will be available to Grand Donors at the Ensemble, Principal, Star, and Producers Circle levels, as well as to performance sponsors, starting May 9. To learn more about becoming a donor or performance sponsor, and gaining presale access, visit TheGrandOshkosh.org. Tickets will go on sale to the public May 22.

For more information, visit TheGrandOshkosh.org or contact The Grand Oshkosh Box Office located at 100 High Ave. Oshkosh, WI 54901. The Box Office is open Monday-Friday 11:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. and can be reached via phone at 920-424-2350.