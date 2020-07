(WFRV) – If you’ve been waiting to see a live show, The Frankstones is coming to The Meyer with pandemic safety procedures in place.

Frank Hermans and the cast give Local 5 Live a preview of the show and how they are keeping you safe.

The Frankstones opens at The Meyer Theatre July 31st and runs through August 15th. For dates and showtimes, head to meyertheatre.org.