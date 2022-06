(WFRV) – Produce as prescription – it’s an innovative program that promotes healthy food for healthy bodies.

Executive Director of the Fresh Project, Barbara Mendoza visited Local 5 Live along with Troy from Porter’s Patch in Bonduel with details on how the program works and how you can shop.

The Shawano Farmers Market is Saturdays 8 am – Noon, June 18 – October 1 at Franklin Park.

