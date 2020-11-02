The Gallerie of Shops: The Navy Knot in Whitefish Bay

(WFRV) – This year the Gallerie of Shoppes features stores located outside of Brown County to give you an opportunity to discover local stores you may not have visited before.

One of those stores is The Navy Knot in Whitefish Bay. Mother and Daughter team, Lisa and Riley stopped by Local 5 Live with how you can shop.

Shop The Navy Knot at shopthenavyknot.com and be sure to follow them on Facebook.

The Gallerie of Shoppes benefits local women through PEO Scholarships. For more information, head to gallerieofshoppes.com.