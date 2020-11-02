The Gallerie of Shops: The Navy Knot in Whitefish Bay

Local 5 Live

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WFRV) – This year the Gallerie of Shoppes features stores located outside of Brown County to give you an opportunity to discover local stores you may not have visited before.

One of those stores is The Navy Knot in Whitefish Bay. Mother and Daughter team, Lisa and Riley stopped by Local 5 Live with how you can shop.

Shop The Navy Knot at shopthenavyknot.com and be sure to follow them on Facebook.

The Gallerie of Shoppes benefits local women through PEO Scholarships. For more information, head to gallerieofshoppes.com.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

High School Sports Xtra: Xavier girls tennis caps off unprecedented season with state title

High School Sports Xtra - Luxemburg-Casco, Howards Grove volleyball; Roncalli/Two Rivers soccer headed to state

High School Sports Xtra - Kaukauna wins Game of the Week as coach Matt Binsfeld reunites with Wrightstown

High School Sports Xtra - Kaukauna wins Game of the Week as coach Matt Binsfeld reunites with Wrightstown

Roncalli/Two Rivers earns first state berth in program history

Luxemburg-Casco punches third straight ticket to state volleyball