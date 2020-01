(WFRV) – There’s more room to play and more ways to do it now that The Game Capital is now in a bigger location in De Pere.

This weekend is there grand reopening that starts with a ribbon cutting at 4 pm today and runs through Sunday.

The new location is at 805 Main Avenue in De Pere. You can reach them by phone at 920-425-4341, online at thegamecapital.com and on Facebook.