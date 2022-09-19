(WFRV) – It’s one of the top 25 touring acts in the country and you can see it live this holiday season at the Resch Center.

Kayla Reeves and Al Pitrelli spoke with Local 5 Live with what to expect at Trans-Siberian Orchestra (TSO)’s show, The Ghosts of Christmas Eve: The Best of TSO & more, coming up in November.

Details from reschcomplex.com:

NOVEMBER 16, 2022

3:00 PM / DOORS 1:30 P.M.

NOVEMBER 16, 2022

7:30 PM / DOORS 6:30 P.M.

TRANS-SIBERIAN ORCHESTRA –

The Ghosts of Christmas Eve: The Best of TSO & more

Trans-Siberian Orchestra (TSO) is a progressive rock band founded as an outlet for the many rock operas late rock industry veteran, producer, composer, and musician Paul O’Neill was writing.

For 2022, TSO brings a completely updated presentation of the unforgettable, multi-generational holiday tradition, “The Ghosts of Christmas Eve.”

TSO was created to push the boundaries of what was possible for a band to create – both musically and visually. Paul O’Neill dreamed of a different kind of “band” that is not limited by the confines of traditional rock acts and instead established one with multiple singers who could inhabit the various characters he was writing into his rock operas.

Although TSO is best known for their Capra-esque trilogy of holiday records – Christmas Eve & Other Stories, The Christmas Attic, and The Lost Christmas Eve – they have also released several other rock operas. Beethoven’s Last Night (2000) was the first of these non-holiday rock operas and tells a compelling tale of a battle for Beethoven’s soul between good and evil. It features instrumental crossovers between classical composers and contemporary rock, along with original vocal tracks featuring Patti Russo (Meatloaf) as the character Teresa, Beethoven’s love.

Consistently one of the Top 25 touring acts in the country, TSO shows no signs of slowing down. Since its touring debut in 1999, TSO has played over 2,000 Winter Tour shows for more than 18 million fans. So far TSO has also donated over $18 million dollars from these tours to local charities.