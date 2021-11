(WFRV) – A Christmas concert is the perfect way to get in the holiday spirit and The Grand in Oshkosh is hosting one in December.

The concert is called “For Kids From One to Ninety Two” and it will feature local musicians Steve March Torme, Micheal Bailey and Phil Smyth of Neenah High School and many more.

You can catch the show at The Grand in Oshkosh on December 9 and 10 at 7:30 p.m. You can find more information on thegrandoshkosh.org.