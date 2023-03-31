(WFRV) – The Easter Bunny is coming to town and will spend time at the National Railroad Museum.

Each admission to The Great Bunny Train includes a day of entertainment (Jeff McMullen Comedy Magic, Operation Lifesaver Railroad Safety & Mischief & Magic), crafts, games for children of all ages, and a ride on a vintage train and a visit with the Easter Bunny.

Premium ticket holder benefits include all Standard ticket inclusions, light refreshments, a special gift, and a surprise on the train.

What: A children’s special event featuring visits from the Easter Bunny and a full day of crafts, activities, and other entertainment geared towards the upcoming Easter holiday.

Where: National Railroad Museum, 2285 South Broadway, Green Bay, WI 54304

Dates: April 1-2, 2023

Times: 9 AM – 5 PM each day

Admission: Standard Tickets – $17 | Premium Tickets – $25

Full details available at https://nationalrrmuseum.org/