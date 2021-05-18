The Great Wisconsin Cheese Giveaway, celebrating 180 years of cheesemaking in our state

(WFRV) – May is cheese month, and to celebrate the Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin are giving away cheese!

In a press release they say:

Help us close out our month-long celebration of Wisconsin Cheese with the most epic cheese giveaway ever featuring award-winning cheesemakers, special guests, musical performances and tons of cheese-tacular surprises. This is your chance to take home the world’s most awarded cheeses while supporting a very gouda cause.

When you register for the virtual event, you’ll be entered to win one of 180 prizes in honor of 180 years of cheesemaking. Wisconsin has been making cheese even longer than they’ve been a state, and this year marks a big milestone. Winners will be announced during the live event streamed from Wisconsin Cheese Facebook and YouTube.

To make dairy more accessible to millions of people across the country, attendees are invited to donate to The Great American Milk Drive at the time of registration. The program helps deliver fresh milk to Feeding America® food banks which serve communities nationwide.

**Registration closes May 25th at 12PM CT. No purchase required to enter, void where prohibited. Official Contest Rules can be found at: https://www.wisconsincheese.com/wow-contestrules

You could win one of these exclusive prizes:

Wisconsin Takes the Cake -Grand Prize – Grand Towering Cheese Wheel Cake (1 Winner)

There’s a story worth celebrating behind every wheel of Wisconsin Cheese.

Get Hooked on a Better Cheddar – One Lb. Piece Hook’s 15 Year Cheddar (5 Winners)

At 15 years old, this cheese is way sharper than your average pencil.

The Big Cheese – Five Lb. Block of The Big Cheese Aged Cheddar (5 Winners)

Big flavor. Big bite. Big smiles.

The Winner’s Circle – Wheels of Roth Grand Cru Surchoix (5 Winners)

We’re rolling out a full wheel of the 2016 World Champion Cheese.

As Gouda As It Gets – Quarter Wheels of Marieke Gouda (15 Winners)

Quarter wheels of the smooth, creamy goodness of award-winning Gouda.

Quarterly Curds – Quarterly Shipment of Cheese Curds (20 Winners)

All curds. No whey!

Some Like It Hot – Selection of Spicy Cheeses (20 Winners)

Let’s get fired up with a collection of Wisconsin’s hottest wedges.

Nothin’ Cheddar Than This –Selection of Wisconsin Cheddars (20 Winners)

Nobody makes cheddar better than Wisconsin – taste a variety of cheddars from Wisconsin Cheese.

World of Cheese – Selection of Wisconsin-Made Global Cheese Varieties (20 Winners)

Journey your way through global flavors and styles—all made in the State of Cheese.

You’ve Got the Blues – Selection of Wisconsin Blue Cheeses (20 Winners)

But you won’t be singing them—not with this classic collection of bodaciously bold blues.

The Wisconsin Experience – Selection of Wisconsin Cheese Swag and Gift Card (50 Winners)

A gift certificate and accessories to help you create your very own cheese-tasting adventure.

The Great Wisconsin Cheese Giveaway is part of Wonders of Wisconsin, a month-long series of virtual events that will have you in awe of Wisconsin’s greatest wonder—cheese!