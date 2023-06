(WFRV)- Roping cattle, standing on 2 horses at once, and barrel races. These and so much more can be found at the Manawa Mid-Western Rodeo from June 29th through July 1st.

This amazing 3-day event is full of action and excitement. You better rope a seat soon because seats are limited. You can buy tickets the day of at the gate or pre-order before you go.

You will find the Manawa Mid-Western Rodeo at E5888 County Hwy B in Manawa.

For tickets or for more information head to manawarodeo.org.