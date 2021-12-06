“The Greatest Story in Sports” New four-volume book from Packers Historian Cliff Christl

(WFRV) – If you’re struggling to shop for the Packers fan who has everything, the search is over.

Green Bay Packers Historian and author, Cliff Christl gives Local 5 Live viewers a look inside the new four-volume book, “The Greatest Story in Sports”.

Experience the “Greatest Story in Sports”. This four-volume book tells the remarkable story of the first century of the Packers with precise detail. Packers team historian Cliff Christl dispels the myths and sets the record straight, all while transporting you through key moments in the most historic franchise in sports. The book features never-before-published photos, stories and excerpts. The ultimate gift for your favorite Packers fan! From the team’s humble beginnings to the triumphs and heartbreaks over the next 100 years, “The Greatest Story in Sports” takes readers on a journey through fan-favorite stories, untold anecdotes and countless memorable moments. 1,000+ pages.

Get your copy at packersproshop.com.