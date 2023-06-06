(WFRV)- The Green Bay Blizzard is getting ready for their game this Friday, June 9th against the Quad City Steamwheelers.

Green Bay is 5-5 on the season with a promising win Saturday against Iowa. Green Bay will look to get their revenge on Quad City. They beat Green Bay 63-56 the last time these teams met.

It’s Military Appreciation Night and the Blizzard are marching for a win. They will be throwing a Block Party Friday, June 9th at 5 p.m. before the kick-off at 7 p.m.

Green Bay brought some reinforcements with their pal Chris Kroeze. He was a star on the voice and has made an appearance before on Local 5 Live.

For more information head to greenbayblizzard.com.