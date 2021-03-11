The Green Bay Home + Lifestyles Experience presented by Tundraland: March 19 – 21 at Resch Expo

(WFRV) – A show at the new Resch Expo this month will bring you inspiration and help from the experts from building and decorating while you can even experience fishing and craft brews.

The Outdoor Living Lifestyle is celebrated as part of The Green Bay Home + Lifestyles Experience presented by Tundraland and Blake from JM Landscaping spoke to Local 5 Live with details on the show and what you can learn from it all.

Dates/Times are as follows:

March 19, 2 pm – 8 pm

March 20, 10 am – 7 pm

March 21, 10 am – 4 pm

For details, including parking, and to purchase tickets, head to reschcenter.com. You can save a dollar on advanced ticket purchases at ticketstaronline.com.

