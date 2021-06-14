The Green Bay Kroc Center celebrates 10 years this summer

Local 5 Live

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WFRV) – The Green Bay Kroc Center is turning ten years old this summer and you can help with some fun, family events.

Major Malinda O’Neil joined Local 5 Live with a look back at the first ten years and what their 10 year Celebration Week looks like.

10 Year Celebration Kick Off — August 13-22

August 13: Family Movie Night (Volunteer Open Interview)

August 14: Chalkfest

August 15: Online Giveaway

August 16: Blood Drive

August 17: Breakfast time treats for members and guests

August 18: Open volunteer interview and Blood Drive

August 19: Afternoon snacks

August 20: Family Fun Night (Outdoor Theme) / Start of Revival

August 21: Community Day / Cornhole Tournament / Day 2 of Revival

August 22: Revival

Get details on all of these events including membership specials at gbkroccenter.org.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Kimberly girls soccer advances to soccer sectionals

Symetra Tour Championship

Symetra Tour Wrap

Final day Island Resort Championship

Day 3 Championship Kyle Malzhan Live Shot

Appleton North wins shootout