The Green Bay Kroc Center celebrates 10 years this summer

(WFRV) – The Green Bay Kroc Center is turning ten years old this summer and you can help with some fun, family events.
Major Malinda O’Neil joined Local 5 Live with a look back at the first ten years and what their 10 year Celebration Week looks like.
10 Year Celebration Kick Off — August 13-22
August 13: Family Movie Night (Volunteer Open Interview)
August 14: Chalkfest
August 15: Online Giveaway
August 16: Blood Drive
August 17: Breakfast time treats for members and guests
August 18: Open volunteer interview and Blood Drive
August 19: Afternoon snacks
August 20: Family Fun Night (Outdoor Theme) / Start of Revival
August 21: Community Day / Cornhole Tournament / Day 2 of Revival
August 22: Revival
Get details on all of these events including membership specials at gbkroccenter.org.