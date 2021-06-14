The Green Bay Kroc Center celebrates 10 years this summer

(WFRV) – The Green Bay Kroc Center is turning ten years old this summer and you can help with some fun, family events.

Major Malinda O’Neil joined Local 5 Live with a look back at the first ten years and what their 10 year Celebration Week looks like.

10 Year Celebration Kick Off — August 13-22

August 13: Family Movie Night (Volunteer Open Interview)

August 14: Chalkfest

August 15: Online Giveaway

August 16: Blood Drive

August 17: Breakfast time treats for members and guests

August 18: Open volunteer interview and Blood Drive

August 19: Afternoon snacks

August 20: Family Fun Night (Outdoor Theme) / Start of Revival

August 21: Community Day / Cornhole Tournament / Day 2 of Revival

August 22: Revival

Get details on all of these events including membership specials at gbkroccenter.org.